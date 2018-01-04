Luciano Spalletti Responds to Inter Fan Concerns Over Sale of Star Players in January

Luciano Spalletti has responded to concerns that Inter could see some of their stars poached by other clubs in the January transfer window.

Inter have enjoyed a very good first half of the season following Spalletti's appointment last summer, and some fans have become worried that their star players may be on the way out of San Siro if big enough offers are made.

However, speaking to Premium Sport (via FourFourTwo) Spalletti insisted that club's Chinese billionaire owners had I Nerazzurri's best interests at heart and wouldn't sell their best performing players midway through this term.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

He said: "We'll act in perfect harmony with what the needs of Inter are. The players under contract here are our players.

"The Chinese ownership has the results of the team at the heart of things, they're bringing consistency to the history of Inter because they have the expertise and the will to contribute to improving everything at the club."

Captain Mauro Icardi has been linked with a switch to La Liga with reigning champions Real Madrid, while Joao Mario has also been touted as heading for the exit door.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Inter Milan’s Joao Mario as the midfielder he wants to build his team around. (Source - teamTALK) — Kristian Sturt - Transfer News (@FootieWriter) January 2, 2018

Media speculation had suggested that Spalletti could be forced to sell one of his prized assets if he wished to strengthen his first-team squad ahead of a push for the Serie A title in the second half of this season.

Spalletti, though, insisted that this would not be the case and even hinted that he may not venture into the January transfer market.

According to latest news reported by Italian paper QS, Inter Milan have just offered Dutch international centre-back Stefan De Vrij a 4-year deal featuring a 3 million euros annual salary — The Sportz Zone (@SportzGlobal) January 4, 2018

He added: "I'm certainly not waiting for anything from the transfer market.

"The team and club are strong and those who are responsible for our campaign in the market will know how to benefit from any possible opportunities to improve our squad. Numerically, if someone then comes in to fill up the squad it's even better still."

Inter return to action after the European winter break against Fiorentina on Friday evening.

