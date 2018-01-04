Thomas Lemar will not be allowed to leave Monaco in the January transfer window, manager Leonardo Jardim has confirmed.

The winger was the subject of a £90m bid from Arsenal on the final day of last summer's transfer window, and is attracting interest from Liverpool, with Chelsea also thought to be monitoring the French international.

Both clubs look set to be frustrated however, with the Evening Standard quoting Jardim as telling reporters: "We are not in the habit of doing major sales of players (in the winter transfer window).

The Portuguese manager went onto say that he wanted to use January as a chance to field some of Monaco's younger players, revealing: "That's our strategy, more than major sales."

With highly rated defensive midfielder Fabinho also linked with a move away from the principality, Jardim claimed that the players "understand" the position taken by the club.

With Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy joining Manchester City, Timoue Bakayoko leaving for Chelsea and Kylian Mbappe switching to league rivals PSG during the summer transfer window, Monaco have struggled in the defense of their Ligue 1 title. They currently sit nine points behind league leaders PSG, with Lemar having scored twice in thirteen league appearances so far this season.