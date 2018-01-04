Multiple Premier League Clubs Are Lining Up to Sign Arsenal Misfit Theo Walcott in January

A number of Premier League clubs are said to be interest in taking England international Theo Walcott off of Arsenal's hands in the January window. Walcott has struggled for game time this season and may look for a move away from the Gunners in a bid to revive his chances of going to the World Cup with England in the summer.

According to the Daily Star, Everton, Newcastle United and Southampton would all be keen to sign Walcott this month. Walcott signed for Arsenal from Southampton almost 12 years ago, and the Saints are reportedly keen to have the England winger return to the south cost with a six-month loan deal.

The Daily Express are also reporting that West Ham joined the race to sign Walcott, bringing the number of English club interest in the Arsenal star to four. The 28-year-old has become somewhat of a misfit at Arsenal, where he has failed to start a Premier League match this season. All eight of Walcott's starts this season have come in Arsenal's cup competitions this term.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has previously stated that he would be willing to let Walcott leave on-loan for the remainder of the season, and he is not short of clubs interested in the winger. Wenger let Jack Wilshere leave Arsenal last season on-loan to Bournemouth to get some all important game time.

But a number of stumbling blocks have emerged in the bids to land Walcott. The Englishman's lofty £110,000-per-week deal with the Gunners may price a number of clubs out of a deal who would not be able to afford his wages.

Arsenal currently also have injuries to attacking players which may put Arsenal off letting Walcott go. Olivier Giroud is ruled out with a thigh injury, and meanwhile Alexis Sanchez still looks likely to leave the club. Arsenal have already reportedly considered recalling on-loan striker Lucas Perez early to make up for their thinning strike force.

Most would agree that a move away from Arsenal is in Walcott's best interest at the moment. After falling down the Gunners' pecking order this term, the winger is said to be desperate for some game time. A loan move may give him the chance to prove himself and ensure that he will be playing at the World Cup in Russia later this year.