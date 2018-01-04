Romelu Lukaku Declared Fit for FA Cup Third Round Tie in Huge Injury Boost for Man Utd

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been declared fit for the FA Cup third round with Derby County on Friday night after missing the win against former club Everton on New Year's Day with a head injury.





It was initially feared that Lukaku would be missing for 'at least' a couple of games after lengthy treatment on the pitch following a clash of heads with Southampton's Wesley Hoedt at Old Trafford on 30th December.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

But Mourinho has revealed that there was no concussion in the end and even keeping the Belgian out of the Everton clash was simply an extra precaution because he wanted to play.

"Romelu is back, Romelu is back," Mourinho told MUTV ahead of the Derby game.

"As I said it was not a concussion, it was a precaution, a protection for him. He wanted to play against Everton, but this time he is back," he added.

As far as other team news is concerned, Mourinho has declared that Marouane Fellaini is also back after missing the last nine weeks with a knee problem, while Sergio Romero is set to deputise in goal for usual number one David de Gea.

Antonio Valencia and Michael Carrick are not yet ready to return to action, but have resumed training. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to be missing for at least another few weeks after a knee injury flared up, while Ashley Young is still suspended for two more games.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

In Derby, United face an opponent flying high. The Rams, led by Gary Rowett, currently sit second in the Championship table and are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since setting a record low points tally (11) in 2007/08.

United's last encounter with Derby also came in the FA Cup, with Wayne Rooney, Daley Blind and Juan Mata all scoring in a 3-1 win in the fourth round in 2016.