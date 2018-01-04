Schalke 04 Sporting Executive Hits Out at Bayern Munich Over Pursuit of Star Man Leon Goretzka

Schalke 04 sporting executive Christian Heidel has hit back at Bayern Munich, after the Bavarian's publicly declared their interest in signing Germany international Leon Goretzka.

Goretzka has been heavily linked with a move away from Schalke 04, with the player's contract set to expire in June of this year. Speaking on Wednesday, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic claimed that his club were interested in signing the Germany international, as reported by ESPN.

Unfortunately think that Leon Goretzka is more likely to join Bayern Munich or Liverpool than he is Manchester United. If that's the case, should be swiftly moving on to bring Sergej Milinković-Savić to Old Trafford. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 3, 2018

"He is a Schalke player and we obviously respect that, but he is a Germany international and we can say that we are interested in him," he said.

Following the comments, Heidel responded to the comments made by Salihamidzic and claimed that Bayern's intentions were purely to fuel speculation of a move.

Schalke 04: Points per game with Leon Goretzka starting in the Bundesliga this season -- 2.00



Schalke 04: Points per game without Leon Goretzka starting in the Bundesliga this season -- 1.56



Full player stats -- https://t.co/JtpXIJT0HL pic.twitter.com/QaMnPzelrm — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 3, 2018

He responded: "We do not want any unrest at Schalke. Bayern insist Leon is a Schalke player but still talk about a Schalke player more than they do any of their own.

"This way speculation is fuelled. We should not have to listen to [Bayern] Munich telling us every day how good the player is."

It was reported recently that Goretzka was to decide his future in January, with clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all interesting in the midfielder.

Despite the likely departure of Goretzka, it is not all doom and gloom for the side from Gelsenkirchen, as they reportedly agreed a deal to sign Juventus forward Marko Pjaca on loan for the rest of the season.