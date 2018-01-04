'So Poor' - Sky Sports Pundit Explains Why Arsenal Will 'Never Win Big Trophies'

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has laid into Arsenal following Wednesday night's 2-2 draw with Chelsea, a game in which the Gunners surrendered second half lead and only secured a point after a 92nd minute equaliser, likening the team's defending to Sunday League stuff.





"They're not good enough and that's been a thing for a long time," Carragher told Sky Sports on the subject of the Arsenal defence.

"You come away from the games against Manchester United, Liverpool and here, and going forward, Arsenal's front three are better than Man City's front three of Sane, Sterling and Aguero," he added.

"Some people may not agree with that, but it's certainly very close. But it still gets let down by what comes behind. The same thing we've been saying for years, [they need] that figure at the back and they say a holding midfielder also."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Arsenal have conceded 28 times in 22 Premier League games this season, more than any other top six club - Burnley and Brighton also have a better defensive record than the Gunners.

"The defending is so poor and basic. This is Sunday League, Hackney Marshes type of defending. But it's been happening for that long and that's why Arsenal will never win these big trophies at this moment," Carragher continued in a damning assessment.

The ex-Liverpool defender and 2005 Champions League winner didn't pull any punches when it came to shaming individuals either, with Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny on his radar.

"Mustafi, to be honest, I don't think was great at helping two young lads around him. It's not just about having young players there, I don't think Mustafi is good enough really," he said.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Koscielny, who I thought was brilliant, seems to have fallen off a cliff in these last 18 months, in his performance. Maybe it's injuries?"

(You may also be interested in 'Arsene Wenger Laments Another 'Farcical' Refereeing Decision After Chelsea Draw')