Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Have Secured Signing of Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has already put pen to paper on a contract with Real Madrid, with two possible start dates inserted.

The 23-year-old had been linked with a move to Los Blancos for a good few months, and now it appears the giants have gotten their man, as reported by Spanish publication AS.

Apparently Arrizabalaga, who made his full Spain debut last year, has agreed a six-year deal like Dani Ceballos and Theo Hernandez, and interestingly has two starting date options of either January or June 2018.

The dates are in place for manager Zinedine Zidane to choose, and the player's signing bonus would vary based on when he would join - if the stopper was allowed to wait until the end of the season by Zidane, then he would be in line for a greater signing on bonus.

Arrizabalaga is understood to be wanted in January by the Frenchman, but his current injury complicates matters a bit, as the club want to sign him at 100% full fitness.

The Ondarroa-born youngster broke his metatarsal in train recently, and a statement was put out by the club, reading (via Sports Illustrated): "The tests carried out showed an incomplete fracture at the base of the second metatarsal in the right foot, caused by repetitive micro-traumas."

Arrizabalaga has developed into one of Spanish football's best young goalkeepers over the past couple of seasons, and it is understood that Real Madrid will be forking out around £20m for his services.

