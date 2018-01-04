Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Have Secured Signing of Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has already put pen to paper on a contract with Real Madrid, with two possible start dates inserted.

The 23-year-old had been linked with a move to Los Blancos for a good few months, and now it appears the giants have gotten their man, as reported by Spanish publication AS.

FBL-EURO-2017-U21-ESP-MKD

Apparently Arrizabalaga, who made his full Spain debut last year, has agreed a six-year deal like Dani Ceballos and Theo Hernandez, and interestingly has two starting date options of either January or June 2018.

The dates are in place for manager Zinedine Zidane to choose, and the player's signing bonus would vary based on when he would join - if the stopper was allowed to wait until the end of the season by Zidane, then he would be in line for a greater signing on bonus.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Arrizabalaga is understood to be wanted in January by the Frenchman, but his current injury complicates matters a bit, as the club want to sign him at 100% full fitness.

(You may also be interested in Valencia Confirm Sale of In-Demand Starlet Rafa Mir to Championship Leaders Wolverhampton).

The Ondarroa-born youngster broke his metatarsal in train recently, and a statement was put out by the club, reading (via Sports Illustrated): "The tests carried out showed an incomplete fracture at the base of the second metatarsal in the right foot, caused by repetitive micro-traumas."

Arrizabalaga has developed into one of Spanish football's best young goalkeepers over the past couple of seasons, and it is understood that Real Madrid will be forking out around £20m for his services.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters