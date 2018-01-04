Speculation Begins That Jose Mourinho Could Sensationally Quit Man Utd at End of Season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may not make it into his notorious 'third season' at Old Trafford as speculation has already started that the former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss could resign his position at the end of the season.





A report from the Daily Mail speaks of 'growing concern' at United that Mourinho will not still be in charge by the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Terms such as 'increasingly detached' are used to describe the Portuguese coach, with suggestions that he further 'withdrawing' into his inner circle and spending even less time in Manchester - the 54-year-old's family has remained based in London throughout.

Mourinho's public outbursts have increased, reminiscent of his final few months at Chelsea in the autumn and winter of 2015. He has criticised United's spending and even took aim at club legend Paul Scholes following recent comments made about Paul Pogba.

For all Mourinho's 'troubles', United remain second in the Premier League table after the halfway stage and are enjoying a strong season. It is only Manchester City's record breaking feat at the top of the standings that is blurring perceptions.

The team is currently six points and four places better off than at the same stage last season, scoring 12 more goals and conceding five fewer.

United are also going well in the Champions League, winning Group A during the first half of the campaign and with a favourable Last 16 tie against Sevilla to look forward to next month.

The team will also begin FA Cup action this weekend when Derby County visit Old Trafford.