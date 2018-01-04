Swansea Boss Backs Flop Renato Sanches to Improve Following Poor Start in Premier League

So far he has been one of the most disappointing signings of the season, but new Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal says that Renato Sanches can still shine if given time in England.

As reported by The Independent, Carvalhal is quick to remind critics that Sanches, who surprisingly signed on loan for the Swans from Bayern Munich in August, is still only young.

“Renato, I think he was 20 years old two months ago or something,” he said. “He is a boy, he is still improving, he is not a player who knows everything about football. He is in the process to be a better player."

Renato Sanches really starting to show promise for Swansea. His confidence is totally shattered but Bayern have a potential star. — Shane Burns (@ShaneBurns_) January 3, 2018

"He did very well in Benfica and did very well in the national team of Portugal but he needs to improve things and he must learn. Also we must win and get confidence."

Swansea fans were delighted when Sanches, one of the brightest young players around, signed in the summer. He won the Young Player of the Tournament award in Euro 2016 following his displays for Portugal, but his career stalled after a big money move to Bayern Munich, and he is now trying to get back on track at the Swans.

And Carvalhal insists that the best is still to come from the midfielder.

“I believe that I am sure he will play a better level in the future because Swansea contracted really a very good player but a boy who is still learning and not a ready player who you can put on the team and say play and do your things." he said.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Because if you do that it will be difficult to win, I am not saying that in the past to criticise. My feelings is he needs a role and confidence and I believe that he will do a very good second half of the season.”