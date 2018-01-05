37-Year-Old Robbie Keane Set to Make Shock Return to First Club in England After 20 Years

Veteran striker Robbie Keane is being lined up for a remarkable return to Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 years since he left the club, according to reports.

The former Tottenham, Leeds United and LA Galaxy forward is currently playing in India's Super League with champions ATK, managed by another Premier League alumnus in Teddy Sheringham.

However, the 37-year old Irishman has had interest shown in him by Championship leaders Wolves, and journalist Tim Nash, writing for The Mirror, reports that Wolves are keen to sign the experienced striker to bolster their promotion charge.

Keane is under contract until with ATK until March, but it's reported that the former Irish international can leave early - ensuring the possibility of a much fitting homecoming to Molineux, where he made his senior debut at 17 back in 1997.

Wolves were eager to sign Keane - who made over 300 Premier League appearances, scoring 126 goals - when he left LA Galaxy, but instead, the journeyed front man opted to make a move to ATK in 2017.

Wolves have already been busy so far in this window having already signed Valencia striker Rafa Mir from Valencia.



Mir - who has scored 15 goals in 19 games for Valencia's B team this season - was set to see his contract expire in the summer and has moved to Molineux for an undisclosed fee.

Mir may make his debut in Wolves' FA Cup fixture at home to Swansea on Saturday. However, all focus is on the Championship, where they find themselves 12 points clear of second-placed Derby at the top of the table.

Keane scored 29 goals during his first stint at Wolves before moving to Coventry and his instincts and experience could be vital in helping the Wanderers get back to the top division after a seven-year absence.