Arsene Wenger Claims Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Is 'Not a Possibility' Amidst Speculation

Arsene Wenger has rebuffed claims that Arsenal are weighing up a move to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the coming weeks, claiming it is "not a possibility".

The 28-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium over the winter as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who has recently entered the final six months of his current deal in north London.

The Gabon international has found fine form amidst a chaotic campaign for BVB, netting 13 times in 15 appearances for his side who have endured an unprecedentedly poor run which saw them slip from Bundesliga league leaders to sixth.

However, it is now believed a swoop for Aubameyang is out of reach for the Gunners, with boss Wenger unequivocal is his denial of any potential deal being made, in this window at least.





"No, that's not a possibility", the Frenchman told reporters during a pre-match press conference when asked about the potential switch, as quoted by FourFourTwo.

But, according to Football London's Charles Watts, new club chief Sven Mislintat, who left Dortmund in November, could play some part in helping his new side land the frontman in the summer.

"[The likelihood of a big name January addition] depends on Sanchez", Watts wrote in his blog on Football London.

"If he goes, then there is a chance - although I still believe Arsenal will wait unto the summer to do any real significant business.

"Aubameyang could be one to keep an eye on, given what is happening with him at Dortmund - and his links with Sven Mislintat.

"Arsenal are well aware of the reaction that selling Sanchez will bring and the only way to counter the is to make a high profile addition.

"So I wouldn’t rule it out, but as far as I’m aware it’s unlikely as it stands.

"If [Aubameyang] does [happen], I think there would be more chance of it happening in the summer."

Other speculation surrounding Arsenal is that of the future of attacker Theo Walcott, who has featured just five times in the Premier League this season.

There have been claims that the England international could be set for a return to former club Southampton before the month is out, but Wenger has made it clear he would like to retain the ex-Saints academy graduate.

"I want him to stay", the 68-year-old said when asked about the likelihood of losing the forward.

"I heard about that [the Southampton rumours], but personally I want him to stay."