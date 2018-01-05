Jose Mourinho Takes Swipe at Rival Bosses Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp With New 'Clown' Jibe

By 90Min
January 05, 2018

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hit back at suggestions he has lost his passion and motivation for the game, claiming his calm demeanour on the touchline shows maturity.

The Red Devils boss has faced criticism for remaining calm when United find the back of the net, but Mourinho insisted when facing up to the media on Thursday that he is just being himself.

In a confrontational press conference, he asked: “Because I don’t behave as a clown on the touchline it means I lost my passion?

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“I prefer to behave the way I am doing it, much more mature, better for my team and myself. You don’t have to behave like a crazy guy on the touchline to have that passion. That passion you see it every day."

His comments are likely to be perceived as a jibe at rival managers Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte, who have both developed a reputation for celebrating wildly on the sidelines for their respective sides.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The United manager went on to say that he hopes to extend his Old Trafford stay beyond his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2019. Rumours have surfaced that the United manager could tender a shock resignation, but he was quick to assert his desire to stay for many years to come.

“I see myself here (after three years),” Mourinho said. “It is just a question of the club, the board the owners, Mr Woodward, they are all happy with my contribution and they want me to stay beyond the end of this contract.”

United's Portuguese boss is one of the most successful managers in the history of the game, having won eight league titles in four different countries, as well as lifting the Champions League trophy on two occasions.

