Juventus Strike Deal to Sign Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can on Free Transfer in the Summer

By 90Min
January 05, 2018

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the summer.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A giants and Sky Sports now claim he is set to leave Anfield once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Can is expected to fight for a first-team spot in Italy with Juventus midfielders Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi and Claudio Marchisio.

The news is a blow to Liverpool, who still hope to convince the former Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen man to stay at the club despite the agreement being reached.

Can has made over 150 appearances for Liverpool since joining in a £9.75m deal in 2014, scoring 12 goals and helping the Reds qualify for this season's Champions League.

He is now expected to leave in the summer but his departure will be softened by the arrival of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, who will join the club in a move worth at least £48m after Jurgen Klopp's side triggered his release clause in August.

Can has made 17 Premier League appearances this season, scoring once and adding three assists, and also netted three times in the Champions League. 

The 23-year-old has battled with the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Philippe Coutinho and James Milner for a first-team spot this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters