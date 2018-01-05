Juventus Strike Deal to Sign Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can on Free Transfer in the Summer

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the summer.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A giants and Sky Sports now claim he is set to leave Anfield once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Can is expected to fight for a first-team spot in Italy with Juventus midfielders Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi and Claudio Marchisio.

BREAKING: Juventus reach agreement to sign Emre Can from Liverpool on free transfer this summer, according to Sky in Italy. #SSN pic.twitter.com/Lvb78nUqb5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 5, 2018

The news is a blow to Liverpool, who still hope to convince the former Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen man to stay at the club despite the agreement being reached.

Can has made over 150 appearances for Liverpool since joining in a £9.75m deal in 2014, scoring 12 goals and helping the Reds qualify for this season's Champions League.

He is now expected to leave in the summer but his departure will be softened by the arrival of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, who will join the club in a move worth at least £48m after Jurgen Klopp's side triggered his release clause in August.

Can has made 17 Premier League appearances this season, scoring once and adding three assists, and also netted three times in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old has battled with the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Philippe Coutinho and James Milner for a first-team spot this season.