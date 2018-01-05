PHOTO: Arsenal Fans Joke That Image Proves Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Will Sign for the Club

The January transfer window is open, and that means once again football fans are taking any tenuous link as conclusive proof that players are on the verge of joining their respective teams.

The latest big story involves Arsenal, with Sky in Italy reporting that Gabon and Dortmund superstar striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Arsene Wenger's first choice replacement for want away Alexis Sanchez.

Pep Guardiola to Launch January Alexis Sanchez Bid as Injuries & Competition Mount for Man Ci... @joejournosun https://t.co/PCELg3rJtO — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) January 5, 2018

It seems that after being buoyed by Thursday's acquisition of 20-year-old centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina, Gooners are eager for more and have turned their attention to the Dortmund talisman.

The 28-year-old boasts the accolade for top scorer last term and was gifted the

Torjaegerkanone, which looks awful similar to an iconic image at the Emirates. Upon these fresh links surfacing, the pictures are back in circulation with fans jesting that it's a done deal on Twitter:

Goodby Sanchez. Welcome Aubameyang! 🔴⚪️ Seems like he was born Gunning! 😜 pic.twitter.com/CZxaUAyCZX — Sharaz (@sharaz_16) January 4, 2018

Aubameyang 😉



Bye bye Sanchez! — 'Arsenal Guvnor' (@ArsenalGuvnor) January 4, 2018

Sven Mislintat is going to bring Aubameyang to the Emirates ❣ 🔴⚪️ #arsenal — Harry Salmon (@_HarrySalmon) January 4, 2018

If Arsenal get Aubameyang to replace Sanchez, I will be over the moon!! — Niall Heaton (@niall143) January 4, 2018

Wenger is understood to be determined to hang on to his top players in January, but is keen to strengthen his squad as the club battle for a hotly contested Champions League place.

Aubameyang has impressively netted 13 league goals in 15 starts this season for Dortmund, but was recently dropped from the team for disciplinary issues.