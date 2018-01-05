Premier League Reveals December Nominees for Player & Manager of the Month Awards

The Premier League has revealed the eight names that make up the shortlist for the December Player of the month award, as well six more names nominated for Manager of the Month.

Liverpool are the most represented club, with Roberto Firmino (six goals and two assists) and Mohamed Salah (five goals three assists) both nominated for Player of the Month, while Jurgen Klopp features on the list of managers.

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is nominated after scoring eight Premier League goals in just six appearance during the month. Data courtesy of EA SPORTS can reveal that Kane had 16 shots in December, more than any other player.

Jesse Lingard, who scored five crucial goals for Manchester United, is another in with a chance of winning. As well scoring, he also enjoyed 88% passing accuracy.

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso, who created 14 chances for team-mates, Riyad Mahrez, involved in no less than 42% of Leicester's December goals, and West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic, who scored five times, are also nominated.

Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi is the only player from runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City on the player list. His 603 passes were the second most of any player in December.

Alongside Klopp, Sam Allardyce, Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Roy Hodgson and Mauricio Pochettino are nominated for Manager of the Month.

