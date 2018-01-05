Rafa Benitez Eyeing Loan Deals in January as Lack of Clarity Over January Funds Continues

By 90Min
January 05, 2018

Rafael Benitez has made an the unusual move of contacting every Premier League club and asking who will be made available for loan in preparations for the transfer window.

According to The Chronicle, the Newcastle boss has been working behind the scenes; identifying potential targets and exploring every option for the window without funds to help strengthen the squad – which finds itself two points from the drop zone.

It is reported that transfer phone calls began in September, along with regular meetings with the Magpies’ head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

Benitez is said to know what he wants during the window, as well as the sort of price he needs to pay to get the targets. However, there is still isn’t any clarity over whether he’ll receive enough fund to make any deals happen.

Benitez will look for other alternatives such as; looking into the loan market to help improve the squad, as he reportedly contacted every club and asked who will be made available.

The report claims that the former Liverpool boss is frustrated by the lack of information over the funding he will be given by owner Mike Ashley.

This isn’t the first time the Spaniard has been left frustrated by the Newcastle board, as he wasn’t pleased with the lack of activity during last summer’s window.

Newcastle - as well as a number of premier league clubs - have recently been linked with Arsenal outcast Theo WalcottThey are also reportedly interested in Watford captain Troy Deeney to help with their underwhelming amount of goals, in which they've scored just 20 in 22 Premier League games.

The Magpies turn their attention to the FA Cup where they come up against league two leaders Luton on Saturday. Benitez is certain to make changes on Saturday, as he'll be mindful of next Saturday's crucial Premier League home game against Swansea City.

