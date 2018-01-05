Sadio Mane Denies Rift With Mo Salah as Egyptian Pips Reds Teammate to African Player of the Year

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has rubbished reports of a rift between himself and teammate Mo Salah over the awarding of the 2017 African Player of the Year.



Both forwards made the final three for the accolade this week, with the Egyptian topping the pile after a sensational year for club and country. Dortmund's speedster talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came in third after scoring the most Bundesliga goals last term.

Mane was arguably Liverpool's best player in 2016, but the arrival of Salah in the summer has taken him out of the spotlight despite a recent resurgence.

Bravo, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah! 🇪🇬👏



Club and country in 2017

⚽ 39 goals

🅰️ 18 assists #UCL pic.twitter.com/ucxp0ZLxG1 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 4, 2018

Reports of a rift between the two emerged shortly after the awarding, but Mane claims the stories are fabricated. Speaking after the awards show, Mane revealed: "We're on the same team and we're happy to be on the same team. We are happy to play together. We always enjoy to play alongside [each other]. We are looking forward."



Salah has been a revelation since signing from Roma and is seemingly in a two horse race for Premier League Player of the Year with Kevin de Bruyne. The 25-year-old is currently Liverpool's highest goalscorer this season and also spearheaded his national side to World Cup qualification for the first time since 1990.

CAF African Player of the Year: Mo Salah 🏆 🇪🇬



Runner up: Sadio Mane 🔴 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/fGUK03N1Gq — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 5, 2018

When questioned about Egypt's chances at the World Cup, Salah claimed: "I think we have a good national team and we did very well in the Africa Cup [of Nations], and qualification for the World Cup we did very well, we deserved that. I am very happy and excited for the World Cup and I'm sure we will do something special."