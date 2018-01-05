Spurs Ramp Up Interest in Alex Grimaldo as Scouts Watch Benfica Star in Action

By 90Min
January 05, 2018

Tottenham's interest in signing Alejandro Grimaldo appear to have been stepped up a notch after a Spurs official was spotted watching the Benfica star in action.

Various reports in the Portuguese press have claimed that the north Londoners are admirers of the full-back, and O Jogo (via Sport Witness) have become the latest to allege a possible €30m offer could be in the offing.

The news outlet has reported that a Tottenham representative was present at Wednesday's clash between Benfica and Sporting in Portugal's capital as they continue to monitor Grimaldo's progress.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

The 22-year-old is said to have had an average night performance wise, but Spurs will likely send other officials and scouts to watch him in action again in the coming months to fully determine whether he has what it takes to play in the Premier League.

Tottenham aren't the only club who are interested in prising Grimaldo away from Benfica, however.

Other scouts thought to have been present at the match included those from Premier League rivals Manchester United, as well as representatives from further afield such as Bayern Munich, Mainz and Freiburg in Germany and Serie A champions Juventus.

Grimaldo, who joined Benfica from Barcelona for £2m 12 months ago, has become one of the most coveted left-backs in European football thanks to his breakthrough in Portugal.

The Valencia-born star could be getting lined up to replace out-of-favour Tottenham ace Danny Rose, who has himself been linked with a £50m switch to Old Trafford.

The England international, who is currently nursing a knee injury, has been tipped to leave Spurs after a couple of run ins with the club's hierarchy over transfer targets. If Rose was to leave, Spurs would only be able to call upon Ben Davies in that position so it is a worthwhile venture on their part to look at potential replacements such as Grimaldo.

The Spain Under-21 international has turned out 45 times for Benfica, registering two goals and nine assists from those appearances.

