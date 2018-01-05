Tottenham End Interest in Ross Barkley as Mauricio Pochettino Turns Focus to Other Targets

Tottenham Hotspur have brought an end to their interest in Everton midfielder Ross Barkley and have begun to focus their attention on alternative targets for the January transfer window.

Spurs had been hotly tipped to pursue the 24-year-old over the winter break, with the hopes of adding more attacking prowess to their already mouth-watering forward line, which includes Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min.

According to reports Chelsea are expected to strike a £15m deal with the Toffees for the England international, whose contract at Goodison Park concludes at the end of this season.

On the Way Out: Chelsea Tipped to Seal Signing of Everton Star After 'Accelerated Talks' Over £15m Deal https://t.co/26U65WBwhs — Everton FC Pro (@EvertonFCPro) January 5, 2018

This had left speculation surrounding the north Londoners' interest in Barkley, with the possibility of themselves and the current Premier League champions going up against one another in order to secure the attacker.

But, as according to Sky Sports, Spurs seem to now be resigned on losing out on the cut-price deal for the Liverpudlian, with the report claiming that they have given up on the chase and boss Mauricio Pochettino is focusing in other areas in order to add to his squad this month.

BREAKING: Tottenham no longer interested in Ross Barkley and have moved on to other targets, according to Sky sources. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 5, 2018

It does not clarify who Tottenham's alternative targets are, however, the Lilywhites have again recently been linked with Barcelona outcast Andre Gomes.

As stated by the Daily Mail, the fifth-placed side are said to be keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, who has struggled to find his way into Barca's starting XI with any regularity since the appointment of Ernesto Valverde at the Camp Nou.

It was thought that Spurs had tabled an offer for the Portugal international over the summer, but were unable to get the deal over the line on deadline day.

The Euro 2016-winner would certainly provide greater strength and depth into the north Londoners' midfield, something that was clearly lacking during their disappointing stalemate with West Ham United on Thursday evening.