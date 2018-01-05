UEFA Appear to Mock Lack of Title Challange From Arsenal & Chelsea Following Exciting London Derby

Following Arsenal and Chelsea's 2-2 draw on Wednesday night, the two London clubs slipped further behind Manchester City who continue to blaze a trail at the summit of the Premier League.

Jack Wilshere opened the scoring on the night for the Gunners before Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso seemingly won it for the visitors. However, the Blues' efforts were cancelled out at the death thanks to a sublime 92nd minute effort from Hector Bellerin.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The draw saw the two clubs lose ground on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City who have been almost flawless in the league so far this year, winning 20 out of their 22 matches.

Following the game, UEFA highlighted to almost insurmountable gap between both sides and City in what was perceived as quite a mocking post on Twitter by many fans.

With Arsenal set to compete in the last 32 of the Europa League against Swedish side Ostersunds, the official UEAF Europa League Twitter account send out a Tweet that read: "UEFA Europa League round of 32 hopefuls Arsenal are sixth, 23 points from City"

#UEL round of 32 hopefuls Arsenal are sixth, 2⃣3⃣ points from City https://t.co/uSPUhZYowG — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) January 3, 2018

While the intentions of the Tweet may not have been to antagonise and mock Arsenal fans, that's the very effect it had on a large contingent of Gunners fans on Twitter, who were very vocal in their replies.