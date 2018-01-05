Watford Give Go-Ahead to Troy Deeney Exit as Marco Silva Chases Bournemouth Striker Benik Afobe

By 90Min
January 05, 2018

Watford are preparing to offload striker and club captain Troy Deeney in January, with boss Marco Silva keen on freshening up his frontline by adding Bournemouth attacker Benik Afobe to his squad. 

The 29-year-old has featured fairly regularly since the Portuguese manager's appointment over the summer, making 14 appearances in all competition for the Hornets, but has been sidelined through suspension since his side's 4-1 home defeat to Huddersfield in mid December.  

Speculation regarding the powerhouse's future at Vicarage Road has once again been rife, as it was over the summer, with several clubs - including Newcastle - said to be interested in capturing the Englishman. 

However, in previous transfer windows Watford were said to be reluctant to part ways with Deeney, but, according to the Daily Mail, that stance has since changed somewhat, with Silva now open to the idea of refreshing his attacking line up. 

The report suggests that the Magpies' interest remains strong in the Birmingham-born striker, but whether the north-east club would be willing to part with the apparent £20m fee demanded by the Hornets as well as cover his £70k per week wage packet remains to be seen. 

It is thought that if the Hertfordshire-based club were to part ways with their captain that Bournemouth's Afobe would be their preferred replacement. 

Silva is said to be keen on landing the former Arsenal academy product this winter, in the hope of the 24-year-old being more clinical in front of goal than Deeney, who has netted just twice so far this season. 

But with the Congo international a mainstay in the Cherries' first XI, it is expected that a significant fee would have to be tabled in order for Vitality Stadium boss Eddie Howe to allow his target man to leave.

