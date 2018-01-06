Arsenal Consider Summer Move for Boca Juniors Wonderkid as Potential Replacement for Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Boca Juniors youngster Cristian Pavon, with the Gunners expected to make a move for the 21-year old in the summer, as reported by the Independent.

Pavon has attracted attention from all around Europe since he broke onto the scene back in May 2016. The likes of Juventus and Manchester City have also been following the Argentine's progress, however it is understood that Arsenal are leading the race for the youngster, and have reportedly commissioned extensive background checks on the player.

11 - Cristian Pavón provided the most assists (11) in the Argentine league in 2017. Creative. #Opta2017 https://t.co/dsaQLkWTTf — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) December 26, 2017

The Boca Junior star's style of play is quite similar to that of Alexis Sanchez. Pavon would be a direct replacement for the Chilean, who is reportedly set to leave the club either in the January transfer window or in the summer.

Boca are said to be reluctant to sell their star in January, mostly down to their pursuit of the Copa Libertadores, which is South America's equivalent of the Champions League.

Carlos Tevez looks set to end his £600k a week nightmare in China and return to Boca Juniors.



via: @ManOnThePost pic.twitter.com/0Cps8npgLw — Four Pints Later (@fourpintslater) January 4, 2018

The Argentine side are looking to win their sixth Copa Libertadores, and have spent now time in bringing in reinforcements, with ex-Manchester United star Carlos Tevez reportedly on his way back to the club.

In the likely situation that Pavon helps Boca to Libertadores glory, then Boca would be happy to cash in on the winger. However, if Pavon were to star for Boca it could potentially hinder Arsenal's chances of signing the star, especially if the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona come calling.

The Gunners face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday, and with Sanchez reportedly on his way out, could this be the Chilean's final game for the north Londoners?