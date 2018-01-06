Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe: Costa Caps La Liga Return With Goal & Red Card in Routine Win

Atletico Madrid have got 2018 off to the best possible start thanks to a 2-0 Madrid derby victory over Getafe.

On King's Day in the Spanish capital, Angel Correa's first-half strike was added to by prodigal son Diego Costa in the second 45, who also saw red on his second home debut.

The win reduces the gap between Atleti and league leaders Barcelona to six points, although La Blaugrana have a game in hand.

Despite Atletico's early dominance, it was Getafe who had a glorious chance to take a shock lead inside the first five minutes.

A swift counter attack found Angel Diaz in space down the inside right channel, but his lofted shot to try and catch out Jan Oblak wasn't good enough to beat the Atleti keeper.

Costa, making his first La Liga start since his switch back from Chelsea, then arced a curling effort over the bar before Amath N'Diaye and Antoine Griezmann traded missed opportunities during a frenetic opening period.

Diego Costa's first start since resigning for Atletico:



62nd minute - Booked for an elbow

68th minute - Scores

68th minute - Second yellow for jumping into the crowd while celebrating.



WHAT A MAN 😂 pic.twitter.com/sRsgpVPNXn — Team FA (@TeamFA) January 6, 2018

On 18 minutes Atletico were ahead. Griezmann's driving run through the centre opened up space for Correa down the right side of the area and, after being played in by the Frenchman, the winger's finish with the outside of his foot nestled past Emiliano Martinez into the net.

N'Diaye wasted another good chance to level arrears almost immediately - the forward's powderpuff shot comfortably being held by Oblak.

A series of niggling fouls disrupted the flow of the match as tempers threatened to boil over, and the half-time whistle saw a number of scuffles break out as the players headed down the tunnel.

This ref in the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe match has completely lost the plot! — Kris (@KHall1992) January 6, 2018

Costa had a superb chance to double Los Rojiblancos' advantage but, after bullying Damian Suarez off the ball, fired his left foot strike well over 15 minutes after the interval.

Vitorino Antunes' free kick was blocked by Atletico's wall as the match descended into a cagey affair before the best and worst of Costa was seen first hand by all.

The Spain international was in the right place in the box to meet Sime Vrsaljko's low centre and sidefoot the cross home to the delight of almost everyone inside Wanda Metropolitano.

Costa, though, lost his head at the key moment and ran into the crowd to celebrate. Having been booked earlier, the referee saw no option but to hand the 28-year-old a second yellow and send him for an early bath.

Getafe tried to find a goal that would draw them back into the contest with their one-man advantage, but Atletico did enough to see out the game to extend their unbeaten run over El Geta to 12 matches.

