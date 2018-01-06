Brazil Ace Philippe Coutinho Completes £142m Transfer to Barcelona

Spanish side Barcelona have finally completed the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, parting ways with the sum of £142m to get the Brazilian magician on their books.

The Catalan giants pursued the midfielder for the entirety of last summer's transfer window but were rebuffed by the Reds, who remained intransigent over their stance.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

On Saturday, however, the club announced reaching a deal for the player, who will hope to have as big as an impact as his countryman Neymar.

Barca lost the Brazilian attacker to Paris Saint-Germain last season and were hoping to get Coutinho in to soften the blow. And although they're months too late, the club has been doing well both domestically and in Europe.

Liverpool Football Club today issued the following statement regarding the future of Philippe Coutinho: https://t.co/MCZf1piCY6 pic.twitter.com/AczMi4oUC1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 6, 2018

A statement on Liverpool's official website reads: "Liverpool FC can confirm Philippe Coutinho will be leaving the club after a transfer agreement was reached with FC Barcelona, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms.





"The player now has permission to complete the usual formalities to conclude the transfer immediately."

Coutinho spent five years at Anfield, having joined the club from Inter Milan in 2013. His time at the Merseyside saw him develop into one of the most fearsome attackers in England, and his departure will certainly leave the Reds with a lot to do in terms of finding a replacement.