In a day of few shocks in the FA Cup's much anticipated third round games, Stoke City was the biggest of the big guns to fall out of the world's most famous cup competition.

Peterborough United and Rochdale came out as surprising winners, while Fleetwood Town and League Two side Mansfield Town also earned a replay against higher league opposition.

The early kick-off saw League one outfit Fleetwood earn a replay against Premier League side Leicester City as they drew 0-0 in what was a very dull affair at the Highbury Stadium.

In the days other early game Middlesbrough eased passed Championship strugglers Sunderland with goals on the day coming from Rudy Gestede and Martin Braithwaite in an easy 2-0 win at the Riverside Stadium.

An upset was on the cards in the only all Premier League tie of the third round, when the Burnley led at the break against Manchester City after an Ashley Barnes strike. However, all hope of an upset was killed as City came out firing in the second period and scored four goals, with Leroy Sane, Bernando Silva and Sergio Aguero (2) securing a 4-1 victory.

One of the most dramatic games of the day came at Villa Park, as League One side Peterborough scored three late goals against Championship outfit Aston Villa to win 3-1.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

In a dramatic affair at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth saved their blushes after they went 2-0 down at home to League one leaders Wigan Athletic. However, goals from Lys Mousset and a late equalizer from Steve Cook meant that the Cherries earned a replay.

The biggest upset of the day came as League two side Coventry City beat Premier League side Stoke City 2-1 at the Ricoh Arena. Another League two side caused an upset as Yeovil Town beat League one side Bradford 2-0 at home, with goals on the day coming from Marcus Barnes and Jordan Green.

Struggling Rochdale surprised everyone by defeating Doncaster 1-0 away, with the Dale playing away from home. In another amazing game, Preston thrashed Wycombe Wanderers 5-1 at Adams Park, with former Manchester United man Josh Harrop scoring twice on the day.

Sheffield United beat Ipswich Town 1-0 at Portman Road, and with a similar scoreline Birmingham City defeated Burton Albion at St.Andrew's.

There were no shocks with any of the other Premier League sides as Newcaslte United eased passed League two side Luton Town with a 3-1 victory, Watford defeated Bristol City 3-0, Southampton won 1-0 away at Fulham and Huddersfield beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1 at the Macron Stadium.

West Brom got their first win under Alan Pardew with a 2-0 win away at Exeter City. In an all Championship affair, Millwall convincingly beat Barnsley 4-1.

League One side MK Dons beat Championship strugglers QPR 1-0 at Loftus Road, while League Two outfit Notts County won 1-0 away at Brentford. There was no shock at Ewood Park as Hull City won 1-0 against League one side Blackburn Rovers.

Reading drew 0-0 with Stevenage, Carlisle United held on to a 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers drew at home to Swansea in a match that saw two red cards, one for either side.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, drew 0-0 at home to Mansfield.