FA Launch Investigation Over Firmino Racism Allegations During FA Cup Tie Against Everton

The Football Association will launch an investigation into allegations that Roberto Firmino racially abused Mason Holgate in Friday's Merseyside derby.

The Daily Mail understands that English football's governing body will await the full details from referee Bobby Madley's report before officially reacting, but the signs don't make for good reading for Liverpool star Firmino.

The duo clashed after Everton ace Holgate had shoved the forward into the crowd as they duked it out for a loose ball close to the touchline - a push that enraged Firmino and caused him to race back onto the pitch to confront Holgate.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The 20-year-old himself then becomes visibly angry after Firmino launches a verbal tirade at him and had to be restrained by his Blues teammates as Madley intervened to cool tempers.

TV replays, according to the Mail, appear to suggest that the Brazil international calls Holgate 'loco' and 'filha du puto' - the latter being the Portuguese version of 'son of a b***h'.

Other angles suggest that Holgate also tells Madley that Firmino used the 'n word' to insult him but, after extensive talks with fourth official Jon Moss, the man in charge opted not to card either player.

Both managers declined to comment on the issue post-match, but Everton boss Sam Allardyce seemed to imply that something bad had been said as he explained why he would leave the matter up to the club's director of football Steve Walsh.

He said: "I'm telling you nothing until whatever systems are used to find out what happened. I'm here to talk about football. Football is my life and anything outside that has to be dealt with by the authorities.

"Even if I had or I hadn't, I wouldn't tell anyone in the press conference. That is for other areas of the football club. I have told the Director of Football to sort that out."

My big question is, if Firmino supposedly racially abused Holgate how come no one else apart from Holgate reacted, especially the ref who was in the middle of it? — #ManLike Karl 👀 (@Karlton81) January 6, 2018

(You may also be interested in 4 Things We Learned After Liverpool's Late FA Cup 3rd Round Victory Against Everton)



Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, stated that he thought the incident was down to Holgate's shove but didn't offer any further opinion as to whether Firmino had done something wrong.

He said: "I only heard about it but I can't say anything about it. I haven't spoken to anyone. I misjudged the whole situation.

"I thought it was about the Holgate foul. I had information that something has happened but I don't know what happened."

A Liverpool spokesperson has revealed that the club will 'fully co-operate' with any FA investigation as well.

Liverpool saw off their bitter rivals at Anfield in the FA Cup third round thanks to debutant Virgil van Dijk netting a late winner to seal a 2-1 victory.

