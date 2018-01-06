Fleetwood Town 0-0 Leicester City: Courageous Cod Army Earn FA Cup Replay Against Feeble Foxes

Fleetwood Town earned a replay after holding Premier League side Leicester City to a goalless draw at the Highbury Stadium in the FA Cup 3rd round.

It was a game of few opportunities, as Fleetwood's lack of clinical finishing combined with the Foxes' slow tempo of play lead to turgid contest. Demarai Gray impressed for the visitors, but was unable to carve out a decent enough opportunity for his teammates to punish the League One side.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Fleetwood started off on the front foot, taking the game to their Premier League opponents backed by the intimidating atmosphere created by the energetic home support. It was the visitors who had the first chance on foal, as Gray's dipping free-kick was bundled wide of goal by striker Islam Slimani from close-range in the third minute.





Aleksandar Dragović almost gifted a shock lead to the hosts in the 8th minute, as his drilled backless nearly caught Foxes' stopper Eldin Jakupović by surprise. The Bosnia and Herzegovina scrambled back to tip the wayward ball wide of goal, and was lucky not to be penalised for deliberately touching the ball after it was passed by feet from his teammate.

In the 22nd minute, Gray bent a vicious corner into the box, which was floated harmlessly over the bar by Andy King's stretching header. The Foxes began to dominate possession, with Adrien Silva pulling the strings in midfield during his first start for Claude Puel's side. Harvey Barnes had a half-chance in the 35th minute, but his half-volley skewed well wide of goal.

With the crowd reawakened from a rather subdued first half of football, the Cod Army looked to get forward immediately. The game came to life in the 54th minute, as Fleetwood's Ashley Hunt nutmegged Daniel Amartay and burst down the wing, before seeing his drilled cross deflected narrowly wide of goal by Foxes' defender Yohan Benalouane.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In the 59th minute Fleetwood's Markus Schwabl drove a vicious 25-yard shot at Jakupović, but the stopper got down low to make a routine save in the centre of his goal. In the 66th minute, Gray's surged down the left and fired a ball across the face of goal, which Slimani could only fire into the side netting from a difficult angle.

In the 82nd minute, Cian Bolger missed an opportunity to make himself the home side's hero, but was unable to divert his header from George Glendon's arching corner into the back of the net - instead seeing his effort fly five yards wide of Jakupović's far-post.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In the 91st minute, Hunter span on the edge of the area, and cracked a low drive against the post. The ball bounced back onto Jakupović, who was able to grasped it to deny Fleetwood a famous win.





The game ended a goalless draw, with neither side able to find the magic touch needed to unlock their opponents' defence. The two sides will play again in a replay, when the Cod Army will travel to the King Power Stadium with another chance to knock the 2015/16 Premier League champions out of the competition.