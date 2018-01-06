Jamie Vardy Misses Out on Big Return to Fleetwood Town in FA Cup Tie With Injury Issue

Jamie Vardy was completely left out of the Leicester City squad to face his former club Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup Third Round despite all the pre-match excitement surrounding his return to his former club.

The match was dubbed the "Vardy Derby" as it would see the England international return to the Highbury Ground for the first time since he scored 34 goals in the 2011/12 season to earn promotion to League Two and a move to Leicester for himself.

CLAUDE: “We gave @vardy7 every chance to play, but he wasn’t able to train enough this week so we couldn’t risk him. After the Christmas period we have players that want to play and they will be focused on winning today.” #FleLei — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 6, 2018

However, Foxes boss Claude Puel claimed "he wasn't able to train enough this week", with the busy festive period evidently taking its toll on the striker. He was also rested from the 3-0 win against Huddersfield on New Years Day to help with his recovery from a groin injury.

In our predicted line-up, 90min opted for Islam Slimani to start up top for the Foxes and Puel picked the Algerian to start after impressing against the Terriers - and he did indeed start the game.

Nathan Pond talking about his old Fleetwood teammate Jamie Vardy: "He used to arrive with a can of Red Bull, jeans, T-shirt, skinhead. You could hear him before he came into the changing rooms, shouting to someone or politely abusing somebody.” pic.twitter.com/axHoFdbsf7 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 6, 2018

Fans and TV bosses alike were gutted by the news as the game was selected to be shown on BBC 1 amid the Vardy hysteria.

A local Fleetwood pub named the Strawberry Gardens Pub had even released a special limited edition ale for the occasion named "Vardy's return".

The Cod Army goalkeeper Chris Neal will be bitterly disappointed not to be facing the England striker even if it does make his job a little easier.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Neal was promised a year's supply of free pizza if he could keep a clean sheet against Leicester as part of Fleetwood Town's new sponsorship deal with Papa John's.

Although the promise still stands, some of the shine has worn off since the non-league hero Vardy was ruled out and Riyad Mahrez was rested, increasing the likelihood of a classic FA Cup upset...