The Legend Continues: Diego Costa Typically Scores & Gets Sent Off on Atletico League Return

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa doesn't seem to have changed one bit, having seen two yellows and an obvious red in only his first La Liga match as a returning Atletico Madrid player.

The Spanish international rejoined Atletico over the summer after winning two Premier League titles during a three-year spell with the Blues, but was ineligible to play until January, as the Rojiblancos were serving a transfer ban.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

He hasn't lost a step, however, scoring just five minutes after coming off the bench in a Copa del Rey tie against Lleida Esportiu on Wednesday. And he has followed that up with a goal against Getafe on Saturday, albeit his joy being short lived.

Diego Costa sent off just moments after scoring for running over to the fans to celebrate in the crowd. Legend https://t.co/8UrtmHXm8J pic.twitter.com/vpYNZe6uEx — AS English (@English_AS) January 6, 2018

Costa was shown a yellow for a bad foul in the 61st minute of the match, and scored six minutes later to double Atletico's lead, with Angel Correa having put the side ahead in the first half.

Obviously excited to get off the mark in the Primera Division, the 28-year-old jumped into the crowd to celebrate with fans. He should probably know better than that, though?!





The Brazilian-born star was again booked, ultimately getting sent off. You can read all about Atletico's win just here.

One would have thought that the striker would have mellowed down after finally getting his wish - but no, he just isn't going to change.

Antonio Conte is probably somewhere thinking up an appropriate text message...