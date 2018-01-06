Lewis Grabban Returns to Bournemouth After His Loan Move With Sunderland Is Terminated

Sunderland have allowed forward Lewis Grabban to return to parent club Bournemouth early after the star requested for his season-long loan to end.

Grabban re-joined Bournemouth in 2016 but only made 18 Premier League appearances, scoring just one goal, before being loaned out to Reading last January for the second half of the campaign. After he returned in the summer, he completed another loan move to Sunderland in July,

The Englishman made 20 appearances for the Black Cats during his five months with the Championship club. In that time he scored 12 league goals and was the fifth top scorer in the league.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

A statement on Bournemouth's official website revealed that Grabban's loan move was terminated mutually by both clubs after the forward asked to be released back to his parent club early.

Speaking about the player's exit, Sunderland manager Chris Coleman said he only wanted to work with players who wanted to be at the club but he wished Grabban well.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, the 47-year-old said: "Throughout my time at the football club I have continually reiterated that I only wish to work with players who want to be here and work hard for Sunderland. Lewis informed us of his desire to leave and we wish him well."

According to Sky Sports, after recalling Grabban, Bournemouth are now looking to sell the 29-year-old permanently during the January transfer window, with Wolves being one of a number of clubs being interested in a player who scored a dozen goals in a struggling Sunderland side.