Liverpool Fans Loved Virgil Van Dijk's Tunnel Antics Before Reds' 2-1 FA Cup Win Against Everton

Virgil van Dijk, after jumping to Liverpool from Southampton in a world-record deal for a defender worth £75m, made his first Anfield appearance for the club on Friday evening against Everton in the FA Cup.

And prior to his first steps onto the hallowed turf, the Dutchman tapped the 'This Is Anfield' sign in the tunnel - already seeming to defy the orders of his new manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp, back in 2016, said in an interview to Mirror: "I've told my players not to touch the 'This Is Anfield' sign until they win something," though obviously Van Dijk failed to read the memo.

After catapulting his new employers into the 4th round of the planet's most prestigious club competition against such bitter rivals in the Toffees, the fans have reacted to the the centre-half's pre-match antics, and it's certainly safe to say that he's won a few of them over already.





Tradition and passion are usually associated with Liverpool, and for a new, bank-breaking acquisition to prove himself on his debut by scoring the winner in the 84th minute with a composed header at the Kop End, the club's avid supporters glowingly had their say on Twitter.

Klopp said players are only allowed touch this is anfield sign if we win trophys van dijk doesn't give a fudge love it https://t.co/Lipvm8MQnr — fsg in we trust (@adamgottalent) January 6, 2018





Love him already. — Tim (@TimDuffy83) January 5, 2018





Given Van Dijk's relative naivety, perhaps Klopp will choose to ignore the centre-back's disregard for his strict rules, as for now it's plausible to speculate that a little magic may have rubbed off of the famous sign to give the former Saints man the spirit to clinch the tie's pivotal goal to benefit his squad's progression.