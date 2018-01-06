Liverpool Fans React to How Virgil Van Dijk Celebrated After Netting Winning Goal Against Everton

In the FA Cup third round between bitter rivals Liverpool and Everton, the score was locked at 1-1 with full time beckoning, but in the 84th minute of play, an opportunity arose for Virgil van Dijk to clinch the win in the fiery encounter.

The Dutchman wasn't about to let the chance to make a name for himself pass in his debut for the Reds, and having towered above Toffees' keeper Jordan Pickford to divert the ball into the back of the net at the Kop End to make it 2-1.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The £75m January signing couldn't contain his jubilation in his celebration and proceeded to passionately thump the club crest on his shirt as he wheeled away to soak up the elation cascading from the terraces from his new fans.

Being his first appearance for his new employers, many Liverpool supporters cottoned on to his proud, dedicated gesture, and though he's still got a long way to go in becoming a club great, it's warranted some notable acclamation from the club's devoted followers via Twitter.



He touched the badge when he scored the goal... oh Van Dijk 😍 — Melfoy (@Melfoyy) January 5, 2018

Get me a lock screen of Van Dijk smacking the badge celebration NOW — Mr 1-5屢 (@BailPaton11) 5 January 2018

Van Dijk touching the badge knowing how much it means to him while Can is laughing at the Everton team 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tqwmSPrEHo — SamueI (@VintageSalah) January 5, 2018

He kisses the badge. Wish we could kiss him rn what a man



The best £75m ever spent, Virgil Van Dijk. pic.twitter.com/aBZFIH1aQY — AnfieldNation (@AnfieldNation) January 5, 2018

Van Dijk tapping the badge. Love it. We'll sing about this for years! — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 5, 2018

A centre-half by trade, it may be a while until Van Dijk is witnessed knee-sliding in such a way again.

But after downing the blue Merseyside contingent just minutes before the death of the game, the 26-year-old will presumably hope that the adulation of doing so lasts for a lifetime, with Liverpool's eminent badge now firmly emblazoned on his heart, of course.