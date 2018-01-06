Liverpool Turn to Leicester's Riyad Mahrez as a Replacement for Barcelona Bound Philippe Coutinho

With Liverpool facing the imminent departure of their star playmaker Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, the Merseyside club have cast their eye to possible replacements - and one comes in the shape of Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian international has seen his star rise exponentially since joining the Foxes three years ago, playing a major role in securing the club's Premier League title in 2016 which saw him named as the PFA Player of the Year by both the fans and players.

Despite having a contract which runs until 2020 at the King Power Stadium, 26-year-old Mahrez sought a move in the summer as he held ambitions to play at a club in the top six of the Premier League.

Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea are all understood to have registered their interest in Mahrez, but according to L'Equipe Liverpool are leading the race having already made contact with Leicester over a potential deal.

Not sure why some people aren't happy with our interest in Riyad Mahrez. He's only 26. PL proven with a PL medal. Has 7 goals & 8 assists in PL this season. Wonderful techniques and a great left foot. I'd love him at Liverpool. — Shadab Monjur (@Liverpool_World) January 4, 2018

Although Leicester manager Claude Puel is hopeful of keeping hold of Mahrez, earlier reports suggested the Foxes will be willing to part with their star player should an offer be received which meets their valuations, a positive sign for the Reds should they pursue a deal to fill the gap left by Coutinho.

Liverpool are still interested in signing Monaco's Thomas Lemar as both players are said to be seen as worthy replacements for the Brazilian.

Mahrez has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League this season having rediscovered his scintillating form which earned him numerous accolades during the Foxes title winning season.