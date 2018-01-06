Newcastle United Fans React on Twitter to Club Being Linked With Joe Hart Transfer

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

With the January transfer window open, Newcastle United are looking to bring in some experience between the sticks for a more secure defence. 

It has already been speculated that the Magpies are attempting a loan move for Joe Hart in the window due to lack of game time at West Ham. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Following the news, many faithful to the Toon Army took to social media to let their feelings known about the possible signing. 

Many were upset with the possibility of the England international playing at St James' Park, reacting badly on Twitter. 

In a total of 14 league appearances for the Hammers, Hart has kept only three clean sheets and has conceded 30 goals. 

Should Hart move to Newcastle this month, He would need to step up his recent form in order to keep a starting spot ahead of the likes of Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow. 

