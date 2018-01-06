Philippe Coutinho Set to Fly to Barcelona Ahead of Move & Could Pay £15m to Finalise Transfer

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is preparing to fly to Spain to complete his long-awaited move to Barcelona.

As reported by AS, Coutinho is set to be in the club box to witness the Catalan giants take on Levante at the Camp Nou on Sunday, while his current teammates fly off to Abu Dhabi to recover from an intense set of festive fixtures. Liverpool beat Everton 2-1 on Friday night to progress to the FA Cup fourth round - without the Brazilian.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It has also been reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, via the Sun, that the 25-year-old will dip into his own pocket to pay the £15m difference between what the clubs believe he is worth. Barcelona are willing to pay a staggering £105m up-front for the former Inter man, with a further £35m in add-ons to follow.

Reports have also claimed that Barça have offered Coutinho a huge five-year deal, which could see him become one of the top paid players at the club. It is believed that the midfield maestro will make the financial losses up quickly - with Nike prepared to stump up the cash due to his imminent role as a brand ambassador for the Barcelona kit sponsors.



Coutinho's contract is set to have a mammoth £445m release-clause, but this astronomical fee is believed to more a statement of the player's value to the club rather than his genuine worth. Liverpool have already splashed out in the transfer window, bringing in Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk for £75m.

The Reds grabbed a last gasp victory against Everton in the FA Cup last night, as new signing Van Dijk scored in the dying moments of the game to secure his side a dramatic 2-1 victory over their Merseyside rivals.

Jürgen Klopp's men will now have over a week to recover from the gruelling festive fixtures, before facing unbeaten league leaders Manchester City next Sunday.