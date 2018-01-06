PHOTO: Manchester United Star Anthony Martial's Priceless Reaction to Jesse Lingard's Stunning Goal

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Jesse Lingard was the saviour for Manchester United once again on Friday, as he produced a stunning strike from range to break the deadlock against Derby County and, along with Romelu Lukaku's late goal, sent United through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Derby frustrated United for the majority of the game, and with 6 minutes remaining Lingard stepped up once again for the Red Devils to produce a sensational volley from outside the box to give the home side a deserved lead. 

Teammate Anthony Martial's reaction to the goal really says everything you need to know about how good the strike was.

It was truly a cracker of a goal from Lingard, who has been in top form in recent weeks. 

The Englishman has emerged as one of United's key men in the past few weeks, and if his good form continues until the end of the season, he could well find himself on the plane to Russia in the summer.

United will find out who they face in the next round of the competition on Monday, and up next for the Manchester giants is struggling Stoke City at Old Trafford. 

