Premier League Giants on Alert as Report Claims Leicester 'Agree' to Mahrez January Sale

Riyad Mahrez's potential suitors have been handed a timely fillip after reports suggested Leicester will let their star man leave if the right offer is made.

Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have all been touted as possible destinations for the in-form winger, and France Football has claimed that Mahrez may depart the King Power Stadium before January is out.

The report seems to suggest that Foxes boss Claude Puel would reluctantly let Mahrez leave if his club is handed a significant fee for the 26-year-old but does not disclose what price tag they have slapped on his head.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Mahrez had asked Leicester to let him end his time in the Midlands last summer, and the 2015/16 Premier League champions agreed to his request to seek a move away.

Despite growing interest in his services, however, Mahrez stayed with Leicester after August's deadline day after Serie A giants Roma were the only team to officially make an offer for him.

That bid - believed to be in the region of £35m - was £10m less than Leicester wanted and was rejected outright.

🇬🇳 Sadio Mane meets with Naby Keita. Keita signs for Liverpool.



🇩🇿 Sadio Mane talks to Riyad Mahrez...



Agent Sadio at it again? 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/On9aqd6db3 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 4, 2018

Mahrez has been in red-hot form for the Foxes since Puel took over from the sacked Craig Shakespeare in late October, and his stunning performances and end product have reignited interest in his signature.

The Algeria international is not cup-tied in the Champions League due to Leicester not being involved in this season's tournament and is therefore seen as a potentially crucial target for clubs in that competition to pursue.

Not sure if this is true but saw someone’s tweet saying Riyad Mahrez to Chelsea transfer confirmation was put up then quickly deleted off Chelsea's official website. If it is then I think if we do sign @Mahrez22 then it would really improve our squad. pic.twitter.com/a43RWpnRog — Chelsea FC Fan Club (@ConteBlueArmy) December 28, 2017

(You may also be interested in Brighton and Leicester City Lead the Race to Sign £40m-Rated Porto Striker)



Both Arsenal and Liverpool could lose key playmakers Alexis Sanchez and Philippe Coutinho in the winter window, and Mahrez's possible arrival at the Emirates or Anfield may offset those departures.

Chelsea and Spurs, meanwhile, wish to add attacking options to their senior ranks to try and reel in runaway leaders Manchester City just past the halfway stage of the campaign.

Mahrez has bagged eight goals and eight assists in 24 matches this term, including four and three in his past seven appearances respectively.

