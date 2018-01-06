Report: PSG Set to Battle Spurs for Fulham Wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon is attracting interest from across Europe this season, with Paris Saint-Germain the latest side that are understood to hold an interest in the 17-year-old defender.

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Ryan Sessegnon is attracting interest from across Europe this season, with Paris Saint-Germain the latest side that are understood to hold an interest in the 17-year-old defender, according to the Mirror.

Fulham's star full-back is emerging as one of the most promising players in England, with the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City all keeping tabs on the London-born star.

It is also believed that Real Madrid are interested in signing Sessegnon. However, PSG could find themselves favourites as the defender, who is fluent in French, wouldn't have a language barrier upon arrival at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are already under immense pressure to sell some of their star players in the near future.

Neymar's €222m move to Paris over the summer, coupled with Kylian Mbappé's imminent €180m transfer, has caused many to scrutinise the Parisians transfer policy.

The likes of Julian Draxler and Gonçalo Guedes have been heavily linked with a move away from the French capital in recent weeks, with a host of Premier League sides interested in bolstering their squad by signing PSG's outcasts.

Sessegnon, whose twin brother Steve has made two senior appearances for Fulham, has been the standout player at Craven Cottage since breaking into their first-team last season. 

The full-back has made 58 appearances across all competitions, showing his outstanding goalscoring ability by hitting the back of the net 14 times.

