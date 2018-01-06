Report Claims AS Monaco 'Could Be Tempted' into Selling Long-Term Arsenal Target

Arsène Wenger is only interested in signing AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar as a replacement for the out-of-contract Alexis Sánchez at the Emirates in the summer.

Arsenal saw a deadline day move for the 22-year-old collapse, with Lemar's international duties for Les Bleus making a last-gasp transfer logistically impossible.

Blow for #Liverpool & #Arsenal over Lemar. "Monaco are not in the habit of making big winter sales. The players understand and know how it goes here," says Jardim. #LFC #AFC — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) January 4, 2018

However, Arsenal will go back in for Lemar once Alexis leaves the club and AS Monaco "could be tempted" into selling their young winger, according to a report from popular French outlet L'Equipe.

It is also claimed that Lemar is the only player that Wenger will consider to replace Alexis in north London, with the Frenchman looking for a different type of player to succeed Mesut Özil - who could leave Arsenal on a Bosman this month.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Lemar, following a £3.6m move to Monaco in 2015, has become one of the most recognisable wingers in European football.

The former Caen midfielder scored 14 goals and claimed 17 assists across all competitions last season, helping Les Monégasques go on to win the Ligue 1 title and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Lemar has also attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona. However, Wenger will be confident of convincing his compatriot of committing his future to the Gunners despite the uncertainty surrounding his own tenure at the club.