Stoke City Warn West Ham That Midfield Target Will Not Be Sold at Any Price in January

Stoke have closed the door on any possibility of midfielder Joe Allen joining West Ham during the January transfer window, by telling the Hammers he is not for sale.

Allen joined the Potters in 2016 and played in 36 Premier League games in his first campaign, netting six times for the club and making two assists. So far this season, he has played in 20 of their 22 league games, scoring one goal and setting up four more.

According to the Mirror, Stoke have informed West Ham that Allen will not be leaving the club at any price in January.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The Hammers were reportedly planning a move for Joe Allen during the January transfer window. The London side already signed his former teammate Marko Arnautovic from Stoke last summer for a fee of around £25m.





But the Potters' manager Mark Hughes is determined to keep the midfielder at the club as he views the 27-year-old as an important player for the team.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The Stoke City boss is a man under increasing pressure, as his side are currently in the relegation zone in the Premier League. There have been rumours circulating that his job is under threat and it has been reported that Hughes and the club's board have apparently held a meeting about his future.

But the manager has recently played down suggestions that he looked for assurances over his position at the club and insisted a meeting that took place on Thursday was about transfers.

According to Sky Sports, when asked whether he looked for assurances, the 54-year-old said: "Why would I seek it? I don't need it.

"It's just business as usual. I didn't attempt to ask the owners about my future, I went there with the sole purpose of getting an understanding of what we're doing in January. That's what I got, an indication in terms of that, so it was a good meeting and one we can move forward from."