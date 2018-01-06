Tottenham Hotspur Reportedly Set to Offer Star Duo Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld Bumper New Deals

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to hand new deals to star men Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld, and if Kane agrees the deal he would become the highest paid player at the club, as reported by the Independent.

Goal-machine Kane is currently tied down until 2022, however the Spurs board are preparing a sensational deal to reward the striker for his performances over the past few years. Kane is set to become the highest paid player at the club in a deal worth £200,000 a week.

The report goes on to say that Spurs want to make it a seven-year deal in the hopes of fending off potential admirers.

As for Alderweireld, the Belgian is currently tied to the club until 2019, but the club have an option to extend by another year. However, if Spurs were to exercise their one year option, they would activate a release clause where the defender can be bought for a fee of around £25m for a certain period of time.

Alderweireld and his agents are set to meet with chairman Daniel Levy this weekend to discuss the terms of the new contract. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke about the contract talks and insisted that the fans should remain calm and should not become impatient.

"This is a message for our fans and for everyone: Toby still has two-and-a-half years of contract. Messi was six months left on his contract. Messi! If something happens [on Alderweireld], the club is going to communicate."

Spurs face AFC Wimbeldon in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, and will be hoping to this year win a trophy and put to bed talk of a lack of silverware for the Lilywhites.