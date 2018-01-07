Arsenal and Spurs Handed Blow With Gladbach Insisting Jannik Vestergaard is Not for Sale

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a bitter blow from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, who are insistent that they will not be selling centre-back Jannik Vestergaard in the January transfer window.

Arsenal are keen to bolster their defensive options as they look to force themselves back into the top four, while Spurs are looking to bring in defensive cover as a result of the injured Toby Alderweireld.

Both Spurs and the Gunners are keen on the 25-year-old, but will face added competition for the Dane’s signature with Serie A giants Inter Milan reportedly interested.

However, Monchengladbach manager Max Eberl is insistent that Vestergaard will not be going anywhere this season.

Reported by Goal, Eberl said of the matter: “We don’t intend to let anyone go during the winter.”

Vestergaard has found himself in fine form so far this season. He played every match in the Bundesliga in the first half of the campaign, where Gladbach currently find themselves sitting sixth place in the league.

All the more impressively, Vestergaard managed to secure himself a spot on Opta’s statistically best XI of 2017 for the Bundesliga. In a line-up that boasted names such as Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and Thiago Alcanatra; Vestergaard was one of just six players who made the cut who did not play for Bayern Munich.