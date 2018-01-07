Arsenal and Spurs Handed Blow With Gladbach Insisting Jannik Vestergaard is Not for Sale

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a bitter blow from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, who are insistent that they will not be selling centre-back Jannik Vestergaard in the January transfer window.

Arsenal are keen to bolster their defensive options as they look to force themselves back into the top four, while Spurs are looking to bring in defensive cover as a result of the injured Toby Alderweireld.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-MOENCHENGLADBACH-SCHALKE

Both Spurs and the Gunners are keen on the 25-year-old, but will face added competition for the Dane’s signature with Serie A giants Inter Milan reportedly interested.

However, Monchengladbach manager Max Eberl is insistent that Vestergaard will not be going anywhere this season.

Reported by Goal, Eberl said of the matter: “We don’t intend to let anyone go during the winter.”

Vestergaard has found himself in fine form so far this season. He played every match in the Bundesliga in the first half of the campaign, where Gladbach currently find themselves sitting sixth place in the league.

All the more impressively, Vestergaard managed to secure himself a spot on Opta’s statistically best XI of 2017 for the Bundesliga. In a line-up that boasted names such as Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and Thiago Alcanatra; Vestergaard was one of just six players who made the cut who did not play for Bayern Munich.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters