Barcelona Loan Star Suffers Horror Injury Against Eibar and Is Set to Undergo Surgery

January 07, 2018

Las Palmas star Sergi Samper suffered a horror injury against Eibar on Saturday, and will now need corrective surgery.

The 22-year-old, on loan from Barcelona, is deemed to have suffered a 'fracture of the fibula and rupture of the ligament of the left ankle', and will miss the remainder of the current season in a crushing blow for the player.

The defensive midfielder will go under the knife on Sunday as confirmed by the club on their official website, and will spend a large chunk of 2018 on the sidelines.

Samper was starting just his second game of the season for Las Palmas and was hoping to perform well to increase the likelihood of him getting more game time.

Throughout the game Samper had been highly impressive, using the ball well in possession and providing defensive support.

Up until this point in the season the Spaniard has actually struggled to make an impact for his adoptive club, but now he will not get the chance to impress Barca and instead undergo a gruelling rehab programme.

Samper joined the Blaugrana's first team in 2014 after impressing for the club's B team, but has only ever made one appearance in La Liga in 2015/16.

An update from Las Palmas will likely come through on Sunday evening or Monday to inform everyone of the outcome of the surgery, and hopefully Samper will be able to come back stronger from what looks like a pretty debilitating injury.

