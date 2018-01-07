Cagliari 'Didn't Deserve to Lose' Claims Juventus Boss Massimiliano Allegri After 1-0 Win

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that Cagliari ‘didn’t deserve to lose’ following the Old Lady’s controversial win on Saturday night.

The Bianconeri pulled themselves to within a single point of leaders Napoli as Allegri secured his 100th win as Juventus manager.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Speaking to Mediaset Premium (via Football-Italia), Allegri said: “We didn’t react as well as we should’ve done, the second half was very physical.

“It was very important that we bring home the result, so I compliment the lads, as we are still in Napoli’s slipstream and have broken away from Inter and Roma.”

The controversial nature of the win came with Federico Bernadeschi’s goal, as Cagliari’s Leonardo Pavoletti was on the ground following a challenge by Giorgio Chiellini during the goal’s build up, with Juventus not putting the ball out of play.

“After going 1-0 up, we could’ve added another goal, or at least done better to control the ball rather than allow Cagliari opportunities to equalise.

“I will say that Cagliari did not deserve to lose today. VAR is an instrument that was meant to reduce controversy, but instead it has increased it because people don’t accept the referee’s decision.

“Juventus have done our duty very well so far this season, as we are second in Serie A, through to the Champions League Round of 16 and the Coppa Italia semi-finals.”

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Juventus also suffered a nasty injury blow as Paulo Dybala requested a substitution after a suspected hamstring pull.

“We don’t know how bad it is now, but he will have tests. Fortunately we go into a two-week break now and he’ll evidently need to rest more than the others during that time, so hopefully will be fresh for the final weeks of the season.”

