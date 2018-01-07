Real Madrid is in need of points to resurrect its league season, and it returns to action in La Liga for the first time since falling to rival Barcelona when it travels to Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The defending league champion finds itself 14 points off Barcelona's pace, albeit with a game in hand, and could use a boost to fortify its place among the league's Champions League places.

Real Madrid corrected its course in the Copa del Rey in midweek action, easing by Numancia 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, held a second-choice Barcelona side to a 1-1 draw and will look to spring the upset at home in hopes of climbing into the top half of the table.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV.