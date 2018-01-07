Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Fires Back at 'Fake Little Man' Jose Mourinho After FA Cup Stalemate

Antonio Conte fired back at Jose Mourinho after his Chelsea side's dire 0-0 draw with Championship side Norwich City in the Third Round of the FA Cup, describing his predecessor as a 'little man' and a 'fake.'

Mourinho reignited their feud after his side's 2-0 win over Derby in the same competition on Friday when he brought up Conte's match fixing allegations while he was manager of Juventus.

Speaking to BT Sport, the Chelsea manager looked forward in anticipation for the fixture on February 25 which will see the two managers clash in the Premier League.

"When the target is to offend, to insult, I think that you are a little man"



"It's not a surprise for me"



"This is his way"



He said: "The situation is very clear. I don’t have anything to clarify. It will be the opportunity in the game against United when we go to Old Trafford. Me and him face to face. I’m ready. I don’t know if he’s ready.

"I consider him a little man, I consider him a man with a very low profile. When there are these types of comments, before (making them) you have to know very well the truth. Before you make this type of comment, before to hurt another person, you must pay great attention.

"You show you are a little man. I know him very well in the past. In the past he was a little man in many circumstances, is a little man in the present and for sure he will be a little man in the future."

Conte also brought up the way Mourinho treated Claudio Ranieri when he was sacked as Leicester City manager after winning the Premier League

"He offended Ranieri for his English. Then when Ranieri was sacked he put on a shirt (with initials on) for Ranieri. You are a fake. If you want to fight a person, you try to kill this person. And then after two years you try to help this person, because maybe it’s good for you, for your profile."

Chelsea will have to face Norwich in a Third Round replay to see if they can make it into the Fourth Round, and Conte's struggles against lower league opposition may give Mourinho more ammunition to fire back.