Club Youth Star Trevoh Chalobah Reveals Chelsea Loanees Have Own FIFA Pro Clubs Team

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Chelsea have long been criticised for their rather peculiar loan policy, which sees them snap up some of the best youth talent out there only for them to be shipped out elsewhere temporarily. 

You would think being separated from one another for seasons at a time would potentially cause fractured relationships within the camp when they reassemble as one come the end of a term. 

However, one way in which the rather ridiculous amount of loanees continue to socialise is via FIFA on the PlayStation, as according to Trevoh Chalobah's, brother of now-Watford's Nathaniel, Instagram story, the stockpiled future stars have their very own rather hilariously named Pro Clubs team; Chelsea Loan FC. 

The 18-year-old's upload, via @toccomotion on Twitter, depicts himself, and loan pairing Tammy Abraham and Josimar Quintero waiting to find an opponent for their next online contest. 

The quite literally star-studded side currently reside in division three,but maybe most strange are the players' preferred positions of choice on the game. 

Understandably, current Rostov 20-year-old Quintero holds his natural real-life role of midfielder, but quite surprisingly alongside him in the centre of the park is temporary Swansea City forward Abraham. 

(You may also be interested in Chelsea Looking to Send David Luiz on Loan This Month Following Conte Fallout)


Maybe with his lack of goals in the real world this season, the England international decided finding the net was not for him. 

Chelsea currently have 32 players out on loan, with that number expected to rise to at least 33 over January, with youth centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter to join Championship bottom club Sunderland on Monday until the end of the season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters