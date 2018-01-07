Coutinho Sale and Salah Injury Could See Liverpool Youngster's Sunderland Loan Move Put on Hold

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn could be in line for a chance of first team action at Anfield, with Philippe Coutinho being sold to Barcelona and Mohamed Salah on the treatment table.

The 18-year-old burst on to the scene in November 2016 when he became the Reds' third-youngest player in history and went on to make five appearances in the league last season.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

He also made his mark with the Wales senior side by scoring on his debut as a 17-year-old from 25 yards against Austria in a World Cup qualifier in September.

Woodburn is being managed carefully at Anfield given his tender years, and has not made any appearances for the club following his breakthrough year last year, and reports had linked him with a loan move to Sunderland in order to further his development.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

But as reported by the Mail, Coutinho's long-awaited move to Barca and Salah's groin injury could halt proceedings.

Jurgen Klopp is unsure at the moment how many more games the Egyptian will miss, and for now the German will block the Black Cats' proposed move for Woodburn.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Manager Chris Coleman, of course, knows Woodburn very well after handing him his international debut for Wales, and would like to link back up with him again in the Championship.

Coleman wants fresh impetus in January after seeing his side slip to defeat against rivals Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday.

"We're in a dogfight and you don't go into a dogfight with kittens, that's for sure," he said after the game. "I just need whoever is ready for it and the boys today were ready. We were naive and nervous but at least they were out there having a go."