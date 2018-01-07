Coutinho Sale and Salah Injury Could See Liverpool Youngster's Sunderland Loan Move Put on Hold

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn could be in line for a chance of first team action at Anfield, with Philippe Coutinho being sold to Barcelona and Mohamed Salah on the treatment table.

The 18-year-old burst on to the scene in November 2016 when he became the Reds' third-youngest player in history and went on to make five appearances in the league last season.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

He also made his mark with the Wales senior side by scoring on his debut as a 17-year-old from 25 yards against Austria in a World Cup qualifier in September.

Woodburn is being managed carefully at Anfield given his tender years, and has not made any appearances for the club following his breakthrough year last year, and reports had linked him with a loan move to Sunderland in order to further his development.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

But as reported by the Mail, Coutinho's long-awaited move to Barca and Salah's groin injury could halt proceedings.

Jurgen Klopp is unsure at the moment how many more games the Egyptian will miss, and for now the German will block the Black Cats' proposed move for Woodburn.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Manager Chris Coleman, of course, knows Woodburn very well after handing him his international debut for Wales, and would like to link back up with him again in the Championship.

Coleman wants fresh impetus in January after seeing his side slip to defeat against rivals Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday.

"We're in a dogfight and you don't go into a dogfight with kittens, that's for sure," he said after the game. "I just need whoever is ready for it and the boys today were ready. We were naive and nervous but at least they were out there having a go."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters