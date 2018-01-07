David Moyes Reveals Joe Hart Is Unhappy With His Current Situation Following a Lack of Game-Time

West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed that England goalkeeper Joe Hart is far from happy with his current situation, after playing second fiddle to Adrian for much of the past month.

Adrian has been in fine form since his return to the side, which will be a concern for Hart with the World Cup in Russia just five months away, which he will be desperate to make Gareth Southgate's squad for.

However, Moyes - who was speaking ahead of West Ham’s FA Cup Third Round clash with Hart’s former side Shrewsbury - has insisted that the 30-year-old will have ample opportunity to impress between now and the end of the season.

Reported by WHUFC.com, Moyes said: “Joe will play on Sunday, but Joe will play a lot of Premier League games this season as well. I’m sure he’s not overly happy with the current situation, but he’s a top professional and I’m sure he’s had an understudy to him for 90 per cent of his career and I think he’s acting in a really good manner."

Sunday’s match is set to be a big occasion for on-loan Manchester City keeper Hart, where he will be returning to face his boyhood club at New Meadow, looking to reinstate himself as the Hammers’ first-choice shot-stopper.

West Ham have found an uplift in form since Moyes’ mid-season appointment, where the east Londoner’s found themselves languishing in the relegation zone prior to Slaven Bilic’s dismissal. Moyes has managed to drag them out of the drop zone following a string of good results and performances, where they now find themselves in 15th place.

