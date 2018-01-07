Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has joined Olympiakos on loan until the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The Belgian international joined the Toffees from the Greek club in 2012 for £6m and has gone on to make 186 games for the club, scoring 38 goals.

But he has found opportunities limited so far this season, making just five Premier League appearances and only two starts.

Mirallas has now returned to the club with which he won two successive Greek titles in 2011 and 2012, finding the net 34 times in 71 games.

The 30-year-old was out of favour under Ronald Koeman in the early months of the season, and appears to have fallen even further down the pecking order since the arrival of Sam Allardyce. Mirallas has featured just once during the former England coach's time in charge, with his long-term future at the club looking increasingly bleak.

There has been no mention from Olympiakos, however, as to whether the deal could be made permanent following the end of the loan.

Mirallas is contracted to Everton until 2020 having signed a new three-year deal last May.

The former Saint-Etienne man has earned 59 caps for the Belgian national team and will be hopeful of securing his place in Roberto Martinez's squad for next summer's World Cup.